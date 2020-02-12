PAYBACK: Trump Wrecks U.S. Attorney Who Indicted Stone, Manafort, Flynn

President Trump is withdrawing his nomination for former U.S. attorney for D.C. Jessie Liu to serve as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, a top position overseeing economic sanctions, according to two sources with direct knowledge.

The big picture: Liu was confirmed in September 2017 to lead the largest U.S. attorney’s office in the country, overseeing a number of politically charged prosecutions that included the case against Trump associates Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and other spinoffs from the Mueller investigation.

Behind the scenes: This was “the president’s call,” according to a former administration official familiar with the situation.

Liu stepped down from the U.S. attorney’s office after Trump announced his intention to nominate her to the Treasury position in December 2019. READ MORE:

