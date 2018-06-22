True Pundit

Trump Fires Back After Melania Is Criticized for ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Amid the migrant-children crisis, Melania Trump headed to Texas on Thursday, wearing a jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” emblazoned on it.

While Twitter users were quick to call out the Slovenian-born first lady’s jacket as tone deaf — some suggested that she may even be “trolling” her husband — Donald Trump insisted that Melania was using the fashion spotlight to hit back at the “fake news” media.

“‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” the president tweeted on Thursday. – READ MORE

