Michael Moore to Honor ‘American Icon’ Jane Fonda with Lifetime Achievement Award

Michael Moore Announced Wednesday That His Traverse City Film Festival Will Honor Actress And Fellow Activist Jane Fonda With A Lifetime Achievement Award During Its 14th Session, Which Will Begin July 31.

“I can think of no other artist who has given more to her country,” Moore said in announcing the award. “What an honor for our festival audience to welcome and to be inspired by the work of this American icon. Her voice is as needed today as much as ever.”

Mr. Moore’s characterization of Jane Fonda as an American hero who has given more to her country than any other artist might strike some as curious.

Jane Fonda is notorious for her 1972 trip to North Vietnam where she was photographed sitting on an anti-aircraft gun that would have been used to shoot down American planes, laughing and clapping along with Vietnamese soldiers, an episode that earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

The actress also reportedly called returning servicemen — who accused the North Vietnamese of torture — “hypocrites and liars.” – READ MORE

