Trump: FBI Director Just Admitted Surveillance Of My Campaign Was Illegal

In a pair of social media posts on Sunday, President Trump pointed to reports that FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week that the FBI engaged in “illegal surveillance with respect to at least several of these FISA applications because there was no probable cause or proper predication.”

….This is the biggest political crime in American History, by far. SIMPLY PUT, THE PARTY IN POWER ILLEGALLY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, BOTH BEFORE AND AFTER THE ELECTION, IN ORDER TO CHANGE OR NULLIFY THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTION. IT CONTINUED ON WITH THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

“FBI Director Christopher Wray just admitted that the FISA Warrants and of my campaign were illegal,” Trump wrote in a two-tweet thread Sunday. “So was the Fake Dossier.”

Trump then hit the caps lock for an incensed declaration about the “scam investigation” into “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia, for which Special Counsel Robert Mueller ultimately found no evidence after his two-year, wide-ranging probe – READ MORE

