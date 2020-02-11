Six-Year-Old Girl With Down’s Syndrome Points Finger Gun. School District Notifies Police.

After a six-year-old Pennsylvania girl with Down Syndrome pointed her index finger at her teacher and said, “I shoot you,” the school district called the police.

The Tredyffrin-Easttown School District said its policy called for the police to be contacted. Daily Local News reported:

The school’s principal Rebecca Wills quickly determined that there was not a threat and then followed district policy and convened a “threat assessment” team. The threat assessment team recommended no disciplinary action, and determined that a “transient threat” was made and no harm was made to the teacher or any classmates … Gaines then said that she received a call from the principal that police were going to be notified. The incident was reported to police 24 hours later. – READ MORE

