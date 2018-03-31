Trump Dines with Hannity at Mar-a-Lago, Spotted Golfing Too; Media Investigates

The mainstream media seems really interested in getting to the bottom of the story whenever Sean Hannity is together with President Trump.

President Trump reportedly dined with Fox News personality Sean Hannity at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this weekend.

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy tweeted that sources had said the president had dined with Hannity Friday evening.

Sean Hannity dined with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club last night, sources tell @ElizLanders and @NoahGrayCNN. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 31, 2018

The Palm Beach Post also reported that Trump golfed with Hannity on Saturday.

“The president was in a very good mood. He seemed very, very happy,” longtime Republican operative Larry Casey, who was a guest at the club, told the Post.

Casey added that he saw the two golfing together, while the president remained uncharacteristically silent on social media.

