Trump Details What He Wants To Get Out Of High-Level China Trade Talks

President Donald Trump listed what he wants to get out of this week’s trade talks with Chinese officials in Washington, D.C., via Twitter Thursday.

“Looking for China to open their Markets not only to Financial Services, which they are now doing, but also to our Manufacturing, Farmers and other U.S. businesses and industries,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Without this a deal would be unacceptable!”

His earlier Thursday morning tweets seemed optimistic leading up to an Oval Office meeting with Chinese officials for tariff negotiations ahead of a March 1 deadline.

“Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides,” the president wrote on Twitter Thursday. “China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct. … No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points.”

He added: “China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date!”