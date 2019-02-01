Democrats Are Trying To Remove Restrictions On Abortion To Create ‘Carte Blanche’ To Terminate

Dr. Omar Hamada appeared on “Fox & Friends” Thursday and accused Democrats of trying to remove any and all restrictions related to abortion.

A panel discussed a proposed Virginia law that would allow termination up until birth and Hamada, an OB-GYN, said the issue is not about health care, but about creating easier access to abortion.

“It takes a lot of training to get to be an OB-GYN, right? And even more training to do late-term terminations, so I can’t imagine practically that ever happening — somebody who’s not a physician doing it,” Hamada said. “But what they’re trying to do, really, is remove all restrictions and all obstructions to abortion — whenever, however, whoever wants it. So it’s really not about the mom’s health.”

Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam appeared on WTOP radio Wednesday and supported a post-birth abortion law. “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable,” he said. “The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Dr. Yaakov Abdelhak, who is also an OB-GYN and “Fox & Friends” guest, said the law is disguised as women’s health care but is actually an excuse to extend the window of termination.

“This law to me, it’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing because it’s couched as women’s health care, but it’s really just a carte blanche for termination to term,” he said, adding:

“And I spent my career fighting to get babies to 24 weeks to viability and seeing those babies flourish. And to think that we, as a society, would legalize and give, you know, permit term terminations in the — and couch it as this is a choice because of the mother’s health as opposed to saying the choice is either stay pregnant or deliver.”

