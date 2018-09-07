Trump demands NYT turn anonymous source over to government ‘for National Security purposes’

President Trump on Wednesday lashed out at The New York Times in a tweet over the paper’s publishing an op-ed by an anonymous Trump administration official.

Hours after the piece was published, Trump questioned whether the official exists and demanded that the paper turn the author over to the government, saying it is a national security issue.

“Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source?” he tweeted. “If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Trump in an earlier tweet appeared to question earlier Wednesday whether the official had committed “TREASON” by writing the piece.- READ MORE

Paul said Trump should investigate and use lie detector tests to identify the person, who also claimed in the op-ed that Cabinet officials have quietly discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

“It’s not unprecedented for people with security clearances to be asked whether or not they’re revealing things against the law under oath and also by lie detector,” Paul said.

“We use the lie-detector test routinely for CIA agents and FBI agents,” he argued. “If you have a security clearance in the White House, I think it would be acceptable to use a lie detector test and ask people whether or not they’re taking to the media against the policy of the White House.”

Paul warned that if the op-ed’s author has a security clearance, he or she could also divulge national security secrets to the media. – READ MORE