Former NFL Player Says Kaepernick Will Be Remembered Like Ali and Rosa Parks

Umenyiora believed Kaepernick’s activism will be remembered much the same way people remember the activism of Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks.

According to the BBC Radio via Sporting News: I think everybody against it now will look back in the future with regret. He’ll be regarded as someone that did something special. “Looking further back down the line, back in history, we’ve already seen what Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks have done.

And when you look into the future, Colin Kaepernick is going to go down as this particular type of athlete, somebody who took a stand for something he believed in.

So Nike is eventually going to come down on the right side of history. We respect the office of the president of the United States but I'm not quite sure what [Donald Trump, a chief critic of Kaepernick] is doing.

A Poll From Morning Consult Shows Devastating Results For Nike’s Brand Favorability, In The Days After Making Colin Kaepernick The Face Of Their New Ad Campaign.

According to the poll via Axios, Nike’s numbers “dropped 34 points from a net +69 favorable impression (76% favorable, 7% unfavorable) among consumers to a net +35 favorable impression (60% favorable, 24% unfavorable).”

These numbers are nothing short of devastating for Nike, and with no other news worthy of note, there’s no explanation for the sudden decline other than the company’s commitment to Kaepernick. – READ MORE

A College In Missouri Has Decided To “choose Its Country Over Company,” And Do Away With All Athletic Uniforms Which Display The Nike Logo.

The College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, has chosen to part ways with Nike over the company’s decision to make anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, the face of their new ad campaign.

“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis explained.

“If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.” – READ MORE