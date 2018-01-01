Trump: Dem Elections In 2018 Would ‘Totally Kill’ Wealth Created In 2017

President Donald Trump warned voters of a Democratic party victory in the 2018 midterm elections saying it would reverse the economic gains seen under his presidency.

Why would smart voters want to put Democrats in Congress in 2018 Election when their policies will totally kill the great wealth created during the months since the Election. People are much better off now not to mention ISIS, VA, Judges, Strong Border, 2nd A, Tax Cuts & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

The president also blasted his former opponent Hillary Clinton in an earlier tweet saying the stock market would have lost 50 percent of its value if she had been elected in 2016.

If the Dems (Crooked Hillary) got elected, your stocks would be down 50% from values on Election Day. Now they have a great future – and just beginning! https://t.co/9TzSC8F8vY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *