Trump: Dem Elections In 2018 Would ‘Totally Kill’ Wealth Created In 2017

Posted on by
President Donald Trump warned voters of a Democratic party victory in the 2018 midterm elections saying it would reverse the economic gains seen under his presidency.

The president also blasted his former opponent Hillary Clinton in an earlier tweet saying the stock market would have lost 50 percent of its value if she had been elected in 2016.

President Donald Trump warned voters of a Democratic party victory in the 2018 midterm elections saying it would reverse the economic gains seen under his presidency.
