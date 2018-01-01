MSM MELTDOWN: Outrage as Newsweek Publishes Casket Photo of Dead Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Newsweek published on Monday what appears to be a photograph of the late Martin Luther King Jr. taken in his casket, a breach of numerous journalistic tenets.

The outrageous decision to publish the photo was already setting off angry responses on Twitter and elsewhere.

The photo was accompanied by the text: “Has anybody seen my old friend Martin?”

So @Newsweek thought posting MLK in his casket was a smart move… Welcome to 2018 smh pic.twitter.com/WM8UIfqkNa — Run Up, Get Done Up (@iFredLee) January 1, 2018

