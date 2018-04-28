True Pundit

Trump defends Ronny Jackson, calls for Tester resignation: allegations ‘proving false’

President Trump said Saturday that Democratic Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) should resign because there is no proof of several key allegations his staff compiled against White House physician Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson.

Trump tweeted a defense of his former Veterans’ Affairs nominee early Saturday morning after the Secret Service and the White House issued statements finding no evidence of two alleged drunken incidents included in a damning report that helped sink Jackson’s nomination earlier this week.

“Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family,” Trump tweeted. – READ MORE

