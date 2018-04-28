Broward County Sheriff No-Confidence Vote Barely Covered

The mainstream media ignored the realities surrounding the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where some local authorities ignored typical security protocol and it led to the deaths of multiple teenagers and teachers.

The chief sheriff, Scott Israel, defended his own “amazing leadership” despite the fact that he buried certain information from the public until after he appeared at a town hall hosted by CNN, where he and other liberal activists criticized NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch and Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

Now, only CNN reported on a recent no-confidence vote passed by Broward County sheriff deputies. NBC News, ABC News and CBS News did not report on this no-confidence vote on their home webpages. Local affiliates did, in addition to the Sun-Sentinel and other Florida-based newspapers, but not the mainstream media. – READ MORE

