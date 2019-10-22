Trump Critic Megan Rapinoe Lands Nike Ad Campaign

What do Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe have in common? They have both parlayed national anthem protests and leftist activism, into lucrative ad campaign deals with Nike.

Rapinoe, the U.S. Women’s National Team star who made headlines this summer for profanely dismissing any possibility of visiting the White House after the Women’s World Cup, is set to join Binx Walton and John Waters as a part of a capsule collection from Nordstrom Vice President Olivia Kim, who has partnered with Nike.

According to the New York Post:

Kim is known in the fashion world as a creative force as well as a street-style-worthy dresser, so it was only a matter of time until she would create a collection of her own. The brand announced Nike x Olivia Kim Thursday, Elle reports, calling the collection a fuse between ’90s subculture in New York where DIY fashion reigned the streets and youth culture everywhere was reclaiming their childhood through sartorial expression.’

In June, in response to a reporter’s question about whether she would visit the White House, Rapinoe said she would not go “to the f*ck*ng White House.” – READ MORE