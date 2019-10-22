Target Slashes Employees’ Hours After Raising Its Minimum Wage to $15 An Hour

In 2017, Target announced it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour by the end of 2020, drawing praise from labor advocates who have called for other retailers to pay their employees a “living wage.”

Breaking: @Target to raise wages for all 323,000 employees to $15/hour by 2020. Never underestimate the power of organizing! #FightFor15 pic.twitter.com/2ZHtlKkltn — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) September 25, 2017

But the new wage hike isn’t all it cracked up it be, according to a new report by CNN Business, which found the big-box retailer has been slashing employees’ hours since the announced wage hike:

“CNN Business interviewed 23 current and former Target employees in recent months, including department managers, who say hours have been scaled back even as Target has increased starting wages. Many of these workers say the cuts, which come as Target’s business is in its strongest position in more than a decade, have hurt them financially

An employee named Heather told the news outlet that she used to work around 40 hours a week, and since the rate hike was announced her workweek has been cut in half – READ MORE