Trump Creates A National Commission To Promote Patriotic Education: ‘We Will Reclaim Our History’

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he was creating the “1776 Commission” to promote patriotism in U.S. education as part of the administration’s efforts to combat the far Left’s agenda of trying to re-write American history.

“Our mission is to defend the legacy of America’s founding, the virtue of America’s heroes, and the nobility of the American character,” Trump said at the White House Conference on American History, hosted at the National Archives Museum. “We must clear away the twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms, and teach our children the magnificent truth about our country. We want our sons and daughters to know that they are the citizens of the most exceptional nation in the history of the world.”

Trump’s speech comes after the administration announced two weeks ago that it was cancelling all federal funding that was going toward promoting critical race theory.

After speaking briefly about the importance of America's founding documents, Trump pivoted to warning about what he said the Left is trying to do in the United States

