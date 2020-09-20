Secret Service Intercepts ‘Highly Toxic’ Poison Ricin Mailed To White House

Just as the presidential race has been upended by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Secret Service has intercepted a piece of mail addressed to the White House containing the lethal poison ricin, according to media reports.

It’s not clear where or when the mail was intercepted, though authorites are saying the letter may have been sent from Canada, per the NYT.

Ricin is made from the by-products of producing castor oil, which is made from the castor oil plant, otherwise known as Ricinus communis. It’s a highly potent toxin, and it has no known antidote. The poison gained renewed notoriety after being featured in a notable plot arch from the TV show “Breaking Bad”.

The White House hasn’t yet commented on the news, which was first reported by the NYT and a handful of other media organizations citing unidentified sources who have reportedly been briefed on the matter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --