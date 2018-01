Trump Comes Out Swinging on Friday; Fingers ‘Sloppy Steve” Bannon As White House Leaker

The Mercer Family recently dumped the leaker known as Sloppy Steve Bannon. Smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

President Donald Trump hammered Steve Bannon on Friday.

Worse than he did Thursday.

President Trump teed off on “sloppy Steve” as being the White House leaker.