Report: Breitbart News Board Considers Dumping Bannon

On Thursday afternoon, The Wall Street Journal reported that former White House chief strategist and Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon could be ousted from the publication he runs. That revelation follows President Trump nuking Bannon from orbit over Bannon’s statements that the Trump family had acted in “treasonous” and criminal fashion. According to the Journal:

Mr. Bannon’s longtime benefactors, billionaires Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah Mercer, are actively distancing from him even before the expected release of Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” according to two people close to the Mercers.

They and other Breitbart News Network LLC board members on Thursday were debating whether to oust Mr. Bannon as chairman, with many supportive of the move, according to a person familiar with the exchanges. Among the considerations are Breitbart’s contractual relationships with other entities, including Sirius XM radio, that involve Mr. Bannon.

Staffers at Breitbart, which Mr. Bannon has called his “killing machine,” described a “chaotic” day at the company, with writers—many personally recruited by Mr. Bannon—wondering whether he would last the day. – READ MORE

