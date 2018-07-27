Trump-Cohen Tape Delivers Another Ratings Humiliation for CNN

Cnn’s Cuomo Prime Time Landed In Way Last Place In The Ratings Tuesday, The Night The Far-left Network Broadcast Audio Of A Conversation Between President Trump And His Former Attorney Michael Cohen.

Although the Trump recording ended up being yet another nothingburger served up by our increasingly desperate and partisan media, no one knew this until after Cuomo broadcast the recording on his struggling prime time show.

Nevertheless, even with all the hype beforehand, pretty much no one tuned in.

Despite the promise this recording was the silver bullet that would finally bring down Trump, anti-Trump activist Cuomo managed to attract only a pathetic 1.373 million total viewers, which is only a bit of a boost over his usual 900,00 or so viewers.

And just as it happens every other night of the week, he was still soundly humiliated by the competition.

Over at MSNBC, Rachel Maddow more than doubled Cuomo with 2.9 million viewers. Fox News’ Sean Hannity beat them both with 3.1 million viewers. – READ MORE

