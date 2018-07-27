THAT’LL DO IT: Having Solved All Its Other Problems, San Francisco Looks To Ban Free Lunches

Having solved crippling homelessness, cleaned its streets, and driven down the cost of housing in the Bay Area, the city of San Francisco has moved to tackle the real challenge facing the tech-centric city: free lunch.

According to CBS News, the city is considering “new legislation to end free lunch,” on the theory that San Francisco restaurants are failing not because tourists and city-dwellers have to step over piles of used needles and 20-pound bags of human feces littering its sidewalks, but because tech companies offer free meals to their employees and thus San Francisco workers don’t patronize local joints on their lunch hour.

“We see thousands of employees in a block radius that don’t go out to lunch and don’t go out in support of restaurants every day, because they don’t have to,“ one restaurant owner told CBS. He also said that the only time he sees lunch traffic is when a local payment startup, Square, closes its company cafeteria.

“You can’t compete with free. Free food is a wonderful amenity but doesn’t do anything to extend the community around it,” he added – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1