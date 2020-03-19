Trump Closing U.S. Border With Canada

On Wednesday morning, President Trump announced that the United States would temporarily close its border with Canada. He wrote on Twitter: “We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday night: An official said the two countries are in advanced talks but are still working out the details, including what the definition of non-essential travelers will be. Generally speaking, the official defined non-essential travel as tourism and cross-border shoppers. The federal government has stressed that border closures will not affect Canadians and permanent residents returning to the country …

There is more work to be done to finalize the deal, the official said, but they underscored the partial shutdown would still allow for medical supplies, food and other goods to continue to cross the border. Both countries want to keep going with trade and commerce, the official said. That includes things such as auto parts, which the official said would continue to be moved. – READ MORE

