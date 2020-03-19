CNN Anchor Doubles Down On Trump Praise After Left-Wing Backlash

CNN anchor Dana Bash was hit with swift backlash from the Left after she applauded President Donald Trump for his efforts combating the China-originated coronavirus, or COVID-19, on Tuesday via CNN airwaves.

Bash noted of Trump’s impressive “tone” and called him the “kind of leader that people need” in this time of crisis.

“I am going to lose my mind,” posted Erick Fernandez, formerly of HuffPost. “Just this morning he was attacking state governors on Twitter. What on earth is wrong with you, ? I feel like I’m in the twilight zone and he’s getting celebrated for not doing his usual mudslinging. But he’s still doing it on Twitter!” – READ MORE

