Trump Celebrates ‘Historic Milestone’ of 150th Judge Confirmed: ‘Amazing!’

President Trump celebrated the Senate confirmation of his 150th judicial nominee in a tweet Saturday, calling it “amazing!”

The Republican-led Senate confirmed Trump’s 150th judicial nominee on Wednesday– a significant milestone that continues to fill one of the president’s key campaign promises of putting Constitutional conservative judges in the courts.

According to the Washington Times: Six district court nominees won confirmation Wednesday, bringing the president’s total number of appointed judges to the lower federal courts to 105. Mr. Trump has also appointed 43 circuit court nominees and two Supreme Court justices since taking office.

The Times notes that Trump’s judicial confirmations surpass those of Obama’s– “who only saw 20 circuit court nominees and 74 district court judges confirmed during the same period of time.” – READ MORE