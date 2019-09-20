Senator Kennedy Thanks O’Rourke for ‘Being Honest’ About Wanting Gun Confiscation

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) thanked former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) for his honesty regarding his gun confiscation plan.

During an interview with Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Kennedy — the first-term senator from Lousiana — was asked for his thoughts regarding the Democratic presidential primary candidate admitting that he supported the confiscation of Americans’ firearms.

The Louisiana Republican said that, while he does not “agree” with O’Rourke’s plan to confiscate people’s guns, he thanked the former congressman for “being honest” about his views.

Kennedy also joked that the Texas Democrat’s copy of the Bill of Rights skips over the Second Amendment and claimed that “many” of his Democratic colleagues in Washington “don’t believe” in the amendment at all.

“I want to thank the congressman for being honest. I don’t agree with him. Beto’s copy of the Bill of Rights goes from one to three. Mine includes the Second Amendment. But there are a whole host of people here in Washington, D.C. — not all of my Democratic friends, but many of my Democratic friends — they don’t believe in the Second Amendment.”

Kennedy went on to say that his "Democratic friends" that do not believe in the Second Amendment "would be happy to confiscate" Americans' firearms and that if a person did not believe that, then they probably "still believe in Bigfoot."