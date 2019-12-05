Trump Cancels NATO Press Conference, Heads Back To DC After Being Mocked By Trudeau

President Donald Trump will head back to Washington, D.C., this afternoon after completing his remaining meetings at the NATO Summit in London rather than stay for another evening of mixers after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was captured on tape mocking him at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday night.

The NATO gathering has been acrimonious and Trudeau, as well as a handful of other world leaders, were left angry after Trump suggested that NATO allies begin making bigger financial contributions to the alliance’s military efforts rather than rely on the United States to underwrite the vast cost of NATO peacekeeping.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Trudeau was captured talking about the President by cameras filming interactions between the NATO leaders at a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday. Trudeau laughed at Trump's tardiness and suggested to the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Trump's staff was trying desperately to rein in the American president.