Impeachment Witness Professor Jonathan Turley: Congress Committing High Crime And Misdemeanor In Impeachment Without Going To Courts (VIDEO)

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley slammed Democrats on Wednesday during their impeachment hearing on the House Judiciary Committee, suggesting that Congressional Democrats would be committing the high crimes and misdemeanors — not President Donald Trump — with the way that they are conducting their impeachment efforts.

Fox News’ Sandra Smith weighed in on Turley’s testimony, saying, “On multiple occasions he reiterated points from his opening statement, ‘The record does not establish obstruction in this case,’ and he called into question the timing of Democrats in their push for this process asking, ‘Why are you trying to break the record with fastest impeachment? Fast is not good for impeachment,’ said Jonathan Turley.”

FNC’s Baier: Turley proved that Dems would be committing “the high crime & misdemeanor”https://t.co/ZUviC11VUb pic.twitter.com/Xcd1Xx7AwT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2019

Fox News anchor Bret Baier responded to Smith’s comments, saying, “I think … Jonathan Turley was effective in his presentation, clear, concise. Also just in the one witness being questioned enabled him to expand as opposed to the three witnesses on the Democratic side back and forth.”

"I think when he said, 'fast and narrow' is not the way to do impeachment, he said at numerous times, numerous ways, and Bill mentioned it before when he said if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of this, without going to the courts to get the to continue this investigation, to get the goods essentially to make this case, then you are committing the high crime and misdemeanor as in Congress and I thought that that was the most powerful moment of his testimony," Baier added.