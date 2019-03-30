Trump campaign starts selling ‘Pencil-neck Adam Schiff’ t-shirts

President Trump‘s 2020 presidential campaign is now selling “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” T-shirts, after Trump coined the new nickname at a rally in Michigan on Thursday.

The shirt, which is on sale for $28, shows Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) with a pencil for a neck as well as a clown nose.

“Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff. He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!” the item’s online description reads. – READ MORE