Democrats Dump POW/MIA Flags for Transgender Pride Flags Outside D.C. Offices

Several Democrat members of Congress have replaced their POW/MIA flags with transgender pride flags outside their congressional offices on Capitol Hill.

A group of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have eliminated their military flags in exchange for the pink, blue, and white transgender pride flag to protest the military ban on trans soldiers, Fox News reported.

Discrimination has no place in our society. I am proud to display this flag as a symbol of my support for transgender people across the country. We must stand with transgender people in all of our communities. pic.twitter.com/W6Esa16vzP — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 26, 2019

The stunt apparently came at the request of the “National Center for Transgender Equality,” Fox News reported. The group released a statement claiming to have sent the flag to members of Congress with a letter asking them to be displayed to protest President Trump’s plan to exclude trans individuals from serving in the military – READ MORE