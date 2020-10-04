Trump campaign says Pence expected to add more events as president deals with coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence will step up on the campaign trail as President Trump deals with a case of the coronavirus.

A campaign official told Fox News Saturday evening that Pence and the president had shared multiple phone calls since the president arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center Friday.

A campaign official said they expected additional events to be added to the vice president’s schedule. Pence will be going to Utah for the vice presidential debate and then Arizona for events on Thursday.

The matchup between Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will proceed as scheduled.

The vice president and second lady Karen Pence have both tested negative for the coronavirus following positive results for President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and a number of other people close to the White House, including senior adviser Hope Hicks and former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie, who served as Trump’s debate coach ahead of his matchup with Joe Biden earlier this week.

On Twitter, Pence said he was “grateful for the prayers” offered to the president, first lady Melania Trump and all other Americans dealing with the coronavirus. – READ MORE

