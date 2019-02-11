Trump calls use of executive time ‘a positive, not negative’

President Trump on Sunday defended his use of “Executive Time,” arguing that his approach to the presidency should be taken “as a positive” after leaked schedules showed much of his workdays since the midterms have been free of scheduled commitments.

“When the term Executive Time is used, I am generally working, not relaxing. In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

He added that he “had no choice but to work very long hours” because of the state of the country when he took office.

The media was able to get my work schedule, something very easy to do, but it should have been reported as a positive, not negative. When the term Executive Time is used, I am generally working, not relaxing. In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

….The fact is, when I took over as President, our Country was a mess. Depleted Military, Endless Wars, a potential War with North Korea, V.A., High Taxes & too many Regulations, Border, Immigration & HealthCare problems, & much more. I had no choice but to work very long hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

Trump's defense of his work habits comes a week after Axios published copies of the president's daily schedules, which showed that he has spent more than half of his time since the midterm elections in unscheduled "Executive Time."