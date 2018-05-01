Trump calls for congressional term limits

President Trump signaled support on Monday for congressional term limits, saying he discussed the issue with a group of first-term lawmakers.

“I recently had a terrific meeting with a bipartisan group of freshman lawmakers who feel very strongly in favor of Congressional term limits,” Trump tweeted. “I gave them my full support and endorsement for their efforts.”

Monday is not the first time Trump has voiced support for congressional term limits. While some conservative lawmakers back the idea, the proposal has not gained traction with GOP leaders.

“I would say we have term limits now. They’re called elections. And it will not be on the agenda in the Senate,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said during a press conference shortly after the 2016 election. – READ MORE

