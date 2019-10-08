Trump blasts ‘lightweight’ Minneapolis mayor as campaign threatens suit over massive rally security bill

President Trump called Tuesday for Minneapolis voters to “dump” Mayor Jacob Frey – as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. – amid an escalating battle over a rally Trump plans to hold at the city’s Target Center arena this Thursday.

Trump’s campaign has threatened to sue AEG, the company that manages the arena, after Minneapolis city officials charged a stunning $530,000 for rally security, which the Target Center said the campaign must pay if they still want to use the venue.

The lightweight mayor is hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters. 72,000 ticket requests already. Dump Frey and Omar! Make America Great Again! https://t.co/ibTqvSbsbn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Trump signaled Tuesday morning he still plans to show up, tweeting: “Someone please tell the Radical Left Mayor of Minneapolis that he can’t price out Free Speech. Probably illegal! I stand strongly & proudly with the great Police Officers and Law Enforcement of Minneapolis and the Great State of Minnesota! See you Thursday Night!”

