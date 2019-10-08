Trump Bans Chinese Companies For Abuse Against Muslims

The Trump administration, which has been branded as “anti-Muslim” by critics from the first few days of Donald Trump’s presidency, took a significant step this week in defense of Muslims in China.

On Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department announced that it has imposed a trade blacklist on 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight surveillance-related tech companies for their role in “human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups.”

In a press release Monday, the Commerce Department announced that the Bureau of Industry and Security of the Department of Commerce is adding 28 Chinese governmental and commercial organizations to its blacklist “for engaging in or enabling activities contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States.”

“This action constricts the export of items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to entities that have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in China’s campaign targeting Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR),” the release explains.

“The U.S. Government and Department of Commerce cannot and will not tolerate the brutal suppression of ethnic minorities within China,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement. “This action will ensure that our technologies, fostered in an environment of individual liberty and free enterprise, are not used to repress defenseless minority populations.” – READ MORE