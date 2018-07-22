Trump Blasts Cohen’s ‘Totally Unheard Of and Perhaps Illegal’ Recording of Conversations

President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at what he suggested was the possible illegal taping of conversations he had with his former attorney.

“Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

The tweet concerned both federal investigators’ actions in raising the offices of attorney Michael Cohen in April and Cohen’s recording of a meeting between Trump and Cohen regarding money payments to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, the Washington Examiner reported. – READ MORE

A secretly recorded conversation between President Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen was reportedly deemed privileged material by the special master reviewing a trove of documents and electronic files seized from Cohen by the FBI in April.

Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Friday that a source familiar with the situation told her the tape was protected by attorney-client privilege, “but the president’s attorneys waived the privilege.”

Breaking: VF Source: Cohen Trump tape was deemed privileged by Special Master, privileged waved by Trump legal team. pic.twitter.com/wqQTJgc1Ww — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 21, 2018

“Effectively they waived privilege today by speaking about what was on the tape,” Fox said.

The New York Times reported earlier Friday that Cohen had secretly recorded a conversation with Trump in which they discussed a payment to a former Playboy model two months before the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1