Trump: ‘Biden Can Only Enter the White House’ if He Proves He Won 80 Million Votes

President Donald Trump is suggesting President-elect Joe Biden needs to prove the 80 million votes he garnered in the election were not “illegally obtained.”

“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday.

Trump seems to be shifting his tone from his original statement on Thanksgiving, as IJR previously reported.

A reporter asked Trump if he would leave the White House if he lost the Electoral College.

He answered, “Certainly I will. Certainly I will. And you know that.” – READ MORE

