Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ nominees: Stacey Abrams, Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Fauci, Gretchen Whitmer, BLM activists

The list of nominees for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” award were announced on Wednesday, and the pool of contenders is predictably extremely left-leaning and has no shortage of Democratic politicians.

Despite issuing a directive forcing nursing homes in New York to accept coronavirus-positive patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a candidate for the “Person of the Year,” according to Time. Thus far in the voting, there have been 35% of people who Cuomo is deserving of the accolade.

Fellow Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also nominated, and there are 19%, who voted for her to win the award despite her exceedingly prohibitive COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Snatching up a 59% approval rating on the poll is Stacey Abrams, who lost her gubernatorial race in Georgia in 2018. There were no Republican governors on the list.

The only Republicans who were eligible to vote for were President Donald Trump, who was at 8%, Vice President Mike Pence at 3%, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) coming in at 2%.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Kamala Harris (68%), Joe Biden (64%), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (38%), Sen. Bernie Sanders (23%), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (22%), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (17%).- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --