Trump Attacks Pelosi: ‘A Weak and Pathetic Puppet’

President Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) continued as the commander-in-chief lashed out on Twitter, calling her a “weak and pathetic puppet.”

Trump bashed Pelosi in a Thursday morning tweet, apparently quoting Fox News’ Sean Hannity: “Nancy Pelosi, you are a weak person. You are a poor leader. You are the reason America hates career politicians, like yourself.”

Crazy “Nancy Pelosi, you are a weak person. You are a poor leader. You are the reason America hates career politicians, like yourself.” @seanhannity She is totally incompetent & controlled by the Radical Left, a weak and pathetic puppet. Come back to Washington and do your job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

After the Hannity quote, the president added, “She is totally incompetent controlled by the Radical Left, a weak and pathetic puppet. Come back to Washington and do your job!” – READ MORE

