Pennsylvania Governor Orders Business Employees and Customers to Wear Masks

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has directed businesses in the state to provide their employees with masks and has suggested that those who do not wear masks while shopping be denied service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf’s remarks and the order came during a news conference on Wednesday. In addition to businesses being required to provide face masks for employees, the order also states that businesses must stagger work schedules in an attempt to prevent large gatherings.

According to Wolf, the order, which will begin on Sunday at 8:00 p.m., will also apply to customers and will “require all customers to wear masks while on premises, and deny entry to individuals not wearing masks, unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies, or food.”

Those who cannot wear a face mask due to health conditions will not be required to do so and will be forced to provide medical documentation. Children under the age of two will also not be required to wear a mask. – READ MORE

