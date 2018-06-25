True Pundit

Politics

Trump attacks ‘filthy’ Red Hen restaurant for turning away Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Posted on by
Share:

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner because she works for President Donald Trump.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders posted on Twitter Saturday.

“Her actions say far more about her than about me,” Sanders said. “I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump
Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner because she works for President Donald Trump.

CNN CNN
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: