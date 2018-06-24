Politics TV
Maxine Waters orders MORE public harassment of Trump aides: ‘God is on OUR side!’ (VIDEO)
Maxine Waters calls for attacks on Trump administration: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/jMV7wk48wM
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2018
Maxine Waters wants more people to harass Trump administration officials in public spaces.
The California Congresswoman went on a shouting rampage during a toy drive outside the Wilshire Federal Building on Saturday.
After claiming Trump is”sacrificing our children,” referring to the illegal immigrant kids separated from their “parents” near the border, Waters again called for the president’s impeachment, triggering loud applause from the baying mob. – READ MORE
