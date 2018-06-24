True Pundit

Maxine Waters orders MORE public harassment of Trump aides: ‘God is on OUR side!’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Maxine Waters wants more people to harass Trump administration officials in public spaces.

The California Congresswoman went on a shouting rampage during a toy drive outside the Wilshire Federal Building on Saturday.

After claiming Trump is”sacrificing our children,” referring to the illegal immigrant kids separated from their “parents” near the border, Waters again called for the president’s impeachment, triggering loud applause from the baying mob. – READ MORE

