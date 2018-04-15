True Pundit

Trump attacks Comey: He’ll go down as the worst FBI director in history

President Trump ripped into former FBI director James Comey repeatedly on Twitter on Sunday, saying he will go down as the worst FBI director in history.

The tweets come ahead of an interview Comey will give Sunday on ABC to promote his book, which includes a number of broadsides against Trump.

“Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!” Trump tweeted. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump fired off a series of angry tweets directed at the former FBI director Sunday morning, ahead of James Comey’s upcoming book tour.

Trump took aim at one excerpt from the memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” that has circulated in the media in recent days, in which Comey admitted it was “possible” his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails was swayed by polls that showed she was likely to win the 2016 presidential election.

“Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe,” Trump tweeted. “In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!” – READ MORE

President Trump ripped into former FBI Director James Comey repeatedly on Twitter on Sunday, saying he will go down as the worst FBI director in history.

Share: