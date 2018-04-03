Trump Attacks Amazon Again: Says Floundering Post Office is Company’s “Delivery Boy”

President Trump’s war of words with Amazon and owner Jeff Bezos continued Tuesday, as the president took aim at the United States Post Office’s relationship with the online giant.

I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018