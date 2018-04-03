Andrew McCabe’s Wife Falsely Claims He ‘Kept Himself Separate’ From Her State Senate Campaign

Jill McCabe, the wife of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, falsely claimed in a Monday op-ed that her husband “kept himself separate” from her state senate campaign.

McCabe, who ran in 2015 as a Democrat for a Virginia State Senate seat, said the last year and a half have been a “nightmare” for her and her family because of “twisted reporting and presidential tweets.” She wrote in her Washington Post op-ed that she is now, however, free to speak out because her husband is no longer at the FBI.

The “accidental politician” highlighted how she and her husband met, her career in the medical field, and various aspects of her state senate campaign in 2015, including her support from former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D.) and her husband’s role in the campaign.

“He consulted with the ethics experts at the FBI and committed to follow their advice,” McCabe said of her husband. “We tried to go even beyond what the rules required — Andrew kept himself separate from my campaign,” she claimed.

While Andrew McCabe didn’t attend his wife’s campaign fundraisers or go door-knocking with her and their children, he may have violated the Hatch Act and corresponding department regulations for discussing his wife’s campaign on his work email. FBI employees are forbidden from “engag[ing] in political activity while on duty, in a federal facility, wearing a uniform or official insignia, or using a federally-owned or leased vehicle,” according to guidance from the DOJ’s Departmental Ethics Office.

