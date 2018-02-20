Trump asks why Obama didn’t ‘do something about Russian meddling’

President Trump on Monday followed other Republican leaders in questioning why the Obama administration “failed to act” on the intelligence that Russia’s meddling in U.S. politics began in 2014.

“Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election,” Trump tweeted. “So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling?”

A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election. The indictments are part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong – no collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

Trump throughout the weekend often took to Twitter to address the indictment, claiming in three separate tweets that there was “no collusion” between Russians and his election campaign. – READ MORE

