True Pundit

Politics

Trump asks why Obama didn’t ‘do something about Russian meddling’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump on Monday followed other Republican leaders in questioning why the Obama administration “failed to act” on the intelligence that Russia’s meddling in U.S. politics began in 2014.

“Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election,” Trump tweeted. “So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling?”

A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election. The indictments are part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Trump throughout the weekend often took to Twitter to address the indictment, claiming in three separate tweets that there was “no collusion” between Russians and his election campaign. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Trump asks why Obama didn't 'do something about Russian meddling'
Trump asks why Obama didn't 'do something about Russian meddling'

President Trump on Monday followed other Republican leaders in questioning why the Obama administration “failed to act” on the intelligence that Russia’s meddling in U.S. politics began in 2014.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: