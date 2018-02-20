Parkland High School Student: Media Politicizing Tragedy To Push Gun Control, Not Focusing On Students

In an interview with The Daily Wire, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida said on Sunday that he thinks the media is politicizing the recent shooting at his high school instead of focusing on the students who lost their lives.

Brandon Minoff, who previously appeared on MSNBC and CNN to discuss the shooting, told The Daily Wire on Sunday that he thinks the media is using the shooting as an opportunity to push for gun control more than they are reporting the facts as neutral observers.

“I think it’s the media,” Minoff said, referring to whom he believes is promoting the gun control narrative in response to the shooting. “They exploit everything to make it political. They’re more concerned about gun control at this moment rather than the fact that there were 17 people that were killed.”

Minoff, who hopes to meet President Donald Trump to discuss the issue, said that he thinks there should be limits and restrictions on guns but is upset to see how the media is covering the tragedy. – READ MORE

