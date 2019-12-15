Trump Approval Rating Ticks Up Ahead Of Impeachment Vote, Dem Inquiry Still Unpopular

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has actually ticked up as Democrats in the House of Representatives prepare to hold an impeachment vote, a new poll from Fox News, out Sunday, finds.

The same group of voters remains steady on impeachment, according to the Fox News/Beacon poll.

“Weeks of congressional hearings and debate have failed to move the electorate on impeachment, according to the latest Fox News Poll. At the same time, approval of President Trump’s job performance has climbed three points,” Fox reports. “Currently, 45 percent of voters approve of the job Trump’s doing, up from 42 percent in late October. Over half, 53 percent, disapprove. That lands the president almost exactly where he started the year, as 43 percent approved and 54 percent disapproved in January.”

This is an odd development for the president, who should be facing declining numbers, given the way he's been portrayed by Democrats and members of the mainstream media these last several weeks– as the villain in an complex conspiracy to collaborate with a foreign power to tank the chances of fellow 2020 presidential contender, former Vice President Joe Biden.