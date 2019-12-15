Democrats in Pro-Trump Districts Won’t Say How They Will Vote on Impeachment

House Democrats in Trump-friendly districts are staying mum on how they will vote on articles of impeachment, according to a new report.

The Daily Caller reported it contacted 31 offices of House Democrats from districts where President Donald Trump won in 2016. None of the offices would commit to a vote on impeachment, saying they were “weighing out the facts.”

“This is a somber time,” Angie Craig (R-Mn.) told the Daily Caller. “No one runs for Congress wanting to ever have to face the question of whether to vote for articles of impeachment. Once the articles are voted out of Committee, I plan to review the final resolution in combination with the House Intelligence Committee report over the weekend and make a final decision based on my oath of office.”

On Friday, reports broke that some of those House Democrats had actually attended President Trump’s Christmas party last night.

NEW: House Democrats who attended Trump’s Christmas party last night: 1. Antonio Delgado (NY-19) 2. Susie Lee (NV-3) 3. Elaine Luria (VA-2) 4. Jim Costa (CA-16) 5. Josh Harder (CA-10) 6. Gil Cisneros (CA-39)https://t.co/5Tpj7pyYHm — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 13, 2019

Together, the news raises fresh questions about how Democrats will split on impeachment. – READ MORE