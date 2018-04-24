Trump Announces Massive Korea News That’s Been 68 Years in the Making

According to Independent Journal Review, Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his resort in Mar-a-lago, Florida, last weekend to discuss not only the tenuous North Korea situation, but also other important issues like trade deals and military agreements.

“North Korea is coming along. South Korea is meeting and has plans to meet with North Korea to see if they can end the war, and they have my blessing on that,” Trump told reporters covering Abe’s visit.

“They’ve been very generous that without us, and without me in particular, I guess, they wouldn’t be discussing anything and the Olympics would have been a failure. Instead it was a great success,” the president added in reference to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in which the host’s reclusive neighbors to the North peacefully participated.

“They would have had a real problem, but as you know, North Korea participated in the Olympics and it really made it quite an Olympics, quite a success, that would not have happened,” he added.

“They do have my blessing to discuss the end of the war,” Trump said. “People don’t realize the Korean War has not ended. It’s going on right now, and they are discussing an end to the war and, subject to a deal, they would certainly have my blessing and they do have my blessing to discuss that.

The peaceful path could very well lead to an official end to the Korean War, which has merely been halted by a truce and not a peace treaty for so many decades. It could also end with North Korea denuclearization, an astonishing turn of events that would include the country refraining from further development of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles and even the destruction of whatever weapons they’ve managed to produce and stockpile over the years.

The media would have scoffed at such developments only a few months ago. Yet here we are, on the verge of achieving peace on the Korean peninsula for the first time in 68 years. – READ MORE

